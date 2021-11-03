HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The gubernatorial race in New Jersey has become a real nail bitter.

Initially, Gov. Phil Murphy led as the early returns came in Tuesday night, but then he was overtaken by Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. However, early Wednesday morning, with 98% of precincts reporting, Murphy had gone back on top, 50-49.

Political experts believe, this time, the incumbent may have enough of a lead to win, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

What was supposed to be a comfortable win for Murphy has become a race that is still too close to call.

Nervous supporters of the governor started deserting the Asbury Park Convention Hall late Tuesday night as Ciattarelli’s camp gained momentum in Bridgewater.

Polls showed the Republican nominee trailing by 8 points in the days leading up to the election, but at one point Tuesday night, Ciattarelli surpassed Murphy by almost 1,200 of votes.

“This is what I love about this state, if you studied history. Every single time it has gone too far off track the people of this state have pushed, pulled, and prodded right back to where it needs to be,” Ciattarelli said.

On Wednesday, the Ciattarelli campaign issued the following statement:

“Last night was a historic one for New Jersey Republicans, who picked up at least a half dozen Assembly seats, several Senate seats, along with county and local seats up and down the state. Jack is proud to lead our ticket and our party’s resurgence. Right now, our team is focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system.”

The latest updates now show that Murphy has retaken the lead, as he tries to become the first Democratic governor in New Jersey to win re-election since 1977.

“What we can already take from tonight is knowing that many of our friends and neighbors like us do not want to go backward,” Murphy said.

Those who voted told CBS2 on Wednesday they are glad they had a say in such a tight race.

“That’s why I said to my son, ‘You need to go.’ He’s like, it’s not going to make a difference. And I said it does. You need to go a make a difference,” said Linda Carlesi of Hoboken.

Political science professor Saladin Ambar said he believes Murphy’s current lead may be enough to eke out a victory, adding there are still some mail-in ballots that have to be counted and those traditionally favor Democrats.

“That vote is outstanding in places like Mercer County and other areas like Essex that remain heavily Democratic, so it looks pretty good for the incumbent governor,” Ambar said.

New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law, but candidates can request for one by filing suit within 17 days of Election Day. Experts believe that will likely happen here.