NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City voters decided two key races Tuesday.

Democrat Eric Adams defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the next mayor. Adams is the current Brooklyn borough president and a former NYPD captain.

In the Manhattan district attorney’s race, Democrat Alvin Bragg beat Republican Thomas Kenniff. Bragg will become the first Black man to serve as Manhattan DA.

In his victory speech, Adams promised he will be a leader for all, saying everyone in New York City is on one team, fighting together. He said he wants to do away with the division in politics.

“I am you,” he told supporters Tuesday night.

Watch Adams’ victory speech —

It was a heartfelt speech from the city’s soon-to-be 110th mayor. The 61-year-old spoke about his late mother’s influence, after holding a photo of her while he voted. She passed away during the pandemic.

The former cop also spoke about what it was like growing up with dyslexia and a child of poverty.

“This campaign was for the underserved, the marginalized, the abandoned,” he said. “This campaign was for those who have been betrayed by their government.”

Support poured in for the city’s second Black mayor. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg tweeted a picture of the two, writing in part, “The right person at the right time for the best job in the world.”

A big congratulations to @ericadamsfornyc! The right person at the right time for the best job in the world. I couldn't be more optimistic about New York City's future. pic.twitter.com/0PUH0KHAXF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 3, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is nearing the end of his second term, tweeted in part, Adams “embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor.”

A graduate of our public schools. A decorated NYPD veteran. A brave voice for justice in our streets. A bold public servant with Brooklyn spirit and style.@EricAdamsForNYC embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend! — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 3, 2021

It didn’t take long for a concession to come from Republican hopeful Sliwa. Forty minutes after the polls closed he made his remarks.

“In the aftermath of Bill de Blasio, who has singlehandedly destroyed the city that we love… I am pledging my support to the new mayor, Eric Adams. Because we’re all going to have to coalesce together in harmony and solidarity if we’re going to save this city that we love,” he said.

Despite the loss, Sliwa mentioned how big the moment was for him. The Guardian Angels founder will return to leading his nonprofit.

WATCH: Political expert J.C. Polanco discusses NYC mayor’s race

As for the Manhattan district attorney race, history was made as Bragg became the first Black person elected to the position.

“The fundamental role of a district attorney is to guarantee both fairness and safety,” he said. “That is the trust that has been given to me on the ballot.”

READ MORE: New York Election Results 2021

Adams said he doesn’t plan on taking a vacation or break after his campaign. He will roll up his sleeves and get to business.

For complete election coverage, CLICK HERE.