YONKERS (CBSNewYork) — Yonkers police say a suspect is in custody in the deadly stabbing of a mother and daughter inside their home.
Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said 27-year-old Luis Ramos was arrested in Arizona, where his extradition to New York is pending.READ MORE: Eric Adams Says He Plans To Be A 'Get Stuff Done' Mayor, Adds He Won't Address Vaccine Mandate Until At Least Jan. 1
He described Ramos as an “acquaintance” of the women.
Police identified the victims as 70-year-old Isabella Triano and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller.
Mueller said the suspect was previously arrested for felony arson on October 26 in Wappingers Fall and was released.READ MORE: With Phil Murphy And Jack Ciattarelli Virtually Tied, It's Possible New Jersey Governor's Race Goes To Recount
“This individual was arrested for a C felony, a very serious charge, a week ago, and he was released on his own recognizance. Then fast forward a week later, we have two women that are murdered,” he said.
Police were called to the Shipman Avenue home Monday after friends said the women hadn’t been seen in several days. Officers found a broken window and went inside.
“When the officers entered the house, they found two deceased females with trauma. The trauma appears at this point to be knife trauma,” Mueller told reporters Tuesday.MORE NEWS: NYC To Offer COVID Vaccine For 5 To 11-Year-Olds As Early As Thursday; In Schools Next Week
Mueller said the investigation is ongoing and a murder weapon has not yet been recovered.