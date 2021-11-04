JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State.

Currently, with 98% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 50% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. That’s a difference of about 29,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.

After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night.

“Thank you, New Jersey. Thank you for putting your trust in our team for another four years,” Murphy said.

But Ciattarelli still has not conceded, even though both The Associated Press and CBS News have projected Murphy the victor.

With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted. https://t.co/DnwIRASspC — Stami Williams (@StamiLW) November 3, 2021

The Ciattarelli campaign took to Twitter, writing, “With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey secretary of state doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted.”

Former President Donald Trump never officially conceded to President Joe Biden in 2020, but nearly two months after Election Day said a new administration was taking over.

Many political experts and former politicians say, at this point, a Ciattarelli win is a pipe dream.

“They may want to do that to show party adherence, that they are fighting for every vote, but I don’t think this election result is going to change no matter what anybody says,” former state Legislator John Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski spent 22 years in the Legislature. In 2017, he ran against Murphy in the primary. He said this time around, the governor got what polls anticipated — 50% of the vote — but, “It seems like, remarkably, almost all of those undecided voters went for Jack Ciattarelli. That’s certainly a wake-up call for New Jersey Democrats.”

The two candidates were in a dead heat since the polls closed and traded leads as the returns came in.

“It was stressful that it was close,” Murphy supporter Michael Guerrero said.

Other supporters of the governor said they know the Democrat’s lead was and is razor thin and there are absentee ballots and other votes still to count. Nonetheless, they are happy.

“Relieved, honestly, completely relieved,” one said.

“Nice to see him back in office,” added Ariel Kostrinsky of Jersey City.

Some political experts blamed a lack of enthusiasm for the tight race.

A recount is not automatic in New Jersey, but Ciattarelli could request one within 17 days.