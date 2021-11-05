YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County police officer who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on William Floyd Parkway has been identified.
Police say 35-year-old Officer Timothy Thrane was closing southbound lanes of William Floyd Parkway due to an accident around 12 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of an SUV pulled over to ask Thrane a question.
That’s when police say 38-year-old William Petersohn slammed his pick-up into the SUV, which spun around and struck Thrane.
Thrane underwent brain surgery Wednesday and remains in the hospital. He has been with Suffolk County Police for three years. Prior to that, he was a New York City correction officer and worked for the MTA.
Petersohn was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
