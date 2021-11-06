NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old boy has died and his father is in critical condition following a fire Friday at a Bronx high-rise.

Firefighters found Aiden Hayward and his father, 32, unconscious in the hallway of the building on East 135th Street in the Mott Haven section. They suffered from smoke inhalation while trying to escape, officials said.

Aiden later died at the hospital, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Investigators believe the fire started in the building’s trash compactor, generating smoke that traveled up several stories.

More than 100 firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. Friday. They extinguished the flames and found the father and son.

Neighbors told CBS2 they were trapped for about an hour.

“As soon as you opened the door, pitch black, had to go back in the house. The apartment was pitch black, you couldn’t even see each other,” said Darryl Thompson.

“A child to die that young, is very sad,” said Aaliyah Garcia.

Eight people and two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators are looking into how the trash compactor caught fire.