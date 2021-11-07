NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly threatened to kill women and stole their MetroCards at subway stations in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the first incident took place on Nov. 3 at the Whitehall Street N and R station around 10 a.m.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, a surveillance camera captured the suspect as he grabbed the 32-year-old victim and allegedly threatened to kill her before fleeing with her MetroCard.

The following day, police say he struck again at the same station. This time, his victim was 78 years old. It was just after 6:30 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, at the Rector Street 2 station, police say the suspect robbed a 39-year-old victim of her MetroCard. He also allegedly grabbed her and threatened her life if she didn’t hand over the card.

Straphangers voiced their concerns about the troubling attacks.

“It’s a weird thing to be stealing from people. I don’t know. Like, you would think it would be, like, a phone, but MetroCard is interesting,” Chloe Allen said.

“I always go somewhere with my friends … Otherwise, I’m not going to go somewhere in the city,” Christine Park said.

“It’s scary. It should surprise me, but it doesn’t,” Hannah Schooner said.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 7.