NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, New York City will launch pop-up COVID vaccine sites for children ages 5-11.
The Department of Education will open the sites at public schools through November. No appointments will be necessary, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.READ MORE: Kenya's Korir Wins New York City Marathon Men's Race, Jepchirchir Wins Women's
The city’s vaccine mandate has successfully driven up vaccination rates among city employees – 93% of the workforce has received the shot – with big increases among NYPD and FDNY members. FDNY EMS jumped from 61% to 90%.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly said he will not mandate children to be vaccinated.READ MORE: New York City Marathon Returns: Street Closures & Getting Around This Weekend
Meanwhile, a federal court in Louisiana temporarily halted new vaccine rules for businesses with more than 100 employees. The Biden administration’s order would require workers to get vaccinated by January 4 or face weekly testing.
The court of appeals granted an emergency stay, citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” The administration has until Monday to submit a response.
If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine for children, let us know. Submit your questions here.MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Sun & Clouds, Mid To Upper 50s Sunday; Mild Stretch Starts Monday
We’ll answer as many as we can during an upcoming town hall on CBSN New York.