CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Christina Fan
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Christina Fan, Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, New York City, Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, New York City will launch pop-up COVID vaccine sites for children ages 5-11.

The Department of Education will open the sites at public schools through November. No appointments will be necessary, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

READ MORE: Kenya's Korir Wins New York City Marathon Men's Race, Jepchirchir Wins Women's

The city’s vaccine mandate has successfully driven up vaccination rates among city employees – 93% of the workforce has received the shot – with big increases among NYPD and FDNY members. FDNY EMS jumped from 61% to 90%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly said he will not mandate children to be vaccinated.

READ MORE: New York City Marathon Returns: Street Closures & Getting Around This Weekend

Meanwhile, a federal court in Louisiana temporarily halted new vaccine rules for businesses with more than 100 employees. The Biden administration’s order would require workers to get vaccinated by January 4 or face weekly testing.

The court of appeals granted an emergency stay, citing potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” The administration has until Monday to submit a response.

If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine for children, let us know. Submit your questions here.

MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Sun & Clouds, Mid To Upper 50s Sunday; Mild Stretch Starts Monday

We’ll answer as many as we can during an upcoming town hall on CBSN New York.

Christina Fan