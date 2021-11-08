NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumes Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions have been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

In celebration, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic teamed up for the first ever commercial dual take-off at Heathrow Airport from London to New York. Now, the city is preparing for an influx of travelers.

With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly 21 months, airlines are warning travelers to prepare for long lines.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, we’re also expecting to see many emotional reunions.

“To see the life back in New York City, in Midtown right now is very exciting,” Joe Gaeta, area director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt, told CBS2.

Hotels in the city have already started to see an influx of tourists. Rooms at the Hyatt Grand Central are almost sold out.

“We’re seeing bookings, a majority coming in from the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Canada,” Gaeta said. “We’re continuing to see that through not only the holiday season, but going through q1 and q2 of next year.”

For nearly two years, a travel ban had prevented visitors from more than 30 countries from coming to the United States, shrinking U.S. tourism and preventing loved ones from seeing their families.

That changes Monday.

Airlines have to check to make sure international travelers are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those approved in the U.S. Children under 18 are exempt from this rule.

Land borders with Mexico and Canada are once again open for fully vaccinated tourists, and border security will be spot checking documentation.

New York City’s official tourism agency says foreign travelers are key to recovery.

“It’s usually about 20% of volume, but they represent 50% of spending, because they tend to stay longer and spend more while they’re here,” Chris Heywood, executive vice president of NYC & Company, said.

They spend on things like shopping, sports games and Broadway.

“They represent about 15% of our business on an annual basis,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “They stay longer, they buy more tickets, and we love having them.”

They also give restaurants a boost.

“We have to start somewhere. It’s great news, we’re optimistic, we also need to be realistic,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of NYC Hospitality Alliance, said.

The city comptroller’s office says air travel in the region has stalled since September, 40% below pre-pandemic trends. However, starting Monday, that too should change as we inch closer to normal.

Airlines are required to verify air travelers’ vaccine records and match them with ID. If they don’t match, they could be fined. Contact tracing is also required.

CBS2’s own Jenna DeAngelis will be joining some travelers making long awaited trips to the U.S. Look for her reports on CBS2 News at 5 and 11 p.m.