EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are offering an increased reward in the search for missing 14-year-old Jashyah Moore in East Orange, New Jersey.

Mayor Ted Green said Tuesday a local business owner made a donation to bring the reward to $15,000.

He also said Moore’s family will hold a search party at 5 p.m. on the corner of Amherst Street and Central Avenue, and there will be an interfaith prayer vigil at 5:30 p.m. Friday in front of City Hall.

“Jashyah is one of our own. She is only 14 years old, and we know she needs our help,” Green said. “We’re asking this community, as we have been asking from day one, to help us in locating this young lady.”

Moore has been missing since October 14.

Her mother said she sent the teen to Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue. When she returned home, she realized she had lost her card.

Moore went back out to retrace her steps, but hasn’t been seen since.

“We are pleading with anyone within earshot: If you see Jashyah, if you hear or overhear someone talking about Jashyah, please contact us on all the tip numbers provided on our missing persons posters,” said East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Authorities said video showed an older man pay for Moore at the deli, but he was identified and cooperated with investigators.

On Saturday, search teams turned their attention to a pond inside Monte Irvin Park in nearby Orange. The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2 they’re leaving “no stone unturned.”

Moore is 5-foot-5 and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khakis, black boots and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041. Tips can be made anonymously.