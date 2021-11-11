NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a fatal police-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon on the Belt Parkway.
New video shows the NYPD‘s Highway Unit attempting to stop an SUV traveling east on the parkway at Cropsey Avenue just after 3 p.m. That’s when police say a suspect exited the car and shots were fired and the suspect was struck.
The suspect was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he later died.
Sources said a gun was recovered at the scene, but it’s unclear if shots were fired at officers.
Evidence markers placed at the scene resulted in traffic being stopped in both directions on the parkway, but the westbound side has since reopened.
