HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Autopsy results were released Friday in the deaths of two young siblings in New Jersey.
Police said 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 10-month-old Paul Ross were found dead Tuesday in the backseat of their mother's car in Hillsborough Township.
The Somerset County prosecutor's office called their deaths a homicide, saying they died of asphyxia by airway obstruction.
The children’s mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.
Investigators said a tow truck driver found Chou pulled over on the side a roadway near Mountain View Road. The kids were bound and restrained in their booster seats and showed no signs of life.
Chou underwent a medical evaluation before she was booked into Somerset County Jail, pending a bail hearing.