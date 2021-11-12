NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family of the victims of American Airlines Flight 587 braved the elements Friday to pay tribute at the memorial in Rockaway Park, Queens.
The plane bound for the Dominican Republic crashed moments after taking off from Kennedy Airport on November 12, 2001, killing 265 people.
Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the continued love and support for family members of the victims in the wake of such a tragedy.
WATCH: NYC Marks 20 Years Since Flight 587 Crash
"You've created a community and out of the pain you've found something so good and noble," de Blasio said. "Thank you for always being there for each other. Thank you for always remembering and we will always stand by you. God bless you all."
Federal investigators determined the crash was caused by the co-pilot’s overuse of rudder controls in response to turbulence from an aircraft in front of the plane.