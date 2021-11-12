NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman arrested for jumping a barrier at the Bronx Zoo in 2019 is being sought again after police say she pulled a similar stunt.
Myah Autry was arrested for taunting lions at the enclosure back in 2019.
Sources tell CBS2 a woman matching her description crossed a barrier near the lion exhibit Thursday afternoon and tossed roses and cash at the lions. By the time police responded, the suspect took off.
She’s now wanted for questioning.