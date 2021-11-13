NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Paulie Velez, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with raping a woman in Central Park.
Police led Velez out of the 5th Precinct in Chinatown where he was questioned overnight, but he remained silent as officers walked him to an unmarked car, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
According to police, Velez attacked the woman Thursday morning near Swan Lake.
The victim, 27, was jogging on the footpath when Velez allegedly approached from behind and put her in a chokehold, causing her to briefly lose consciousness before he sexually assaulted her.
Since the attack, NYPD saturated the area with patrols. But visitors and residents still felt uneasy with a suspected rapist on the loose.
The interior of the park does not have surveillance cameras, but police were able to use cameras outside the park to retrace the suspect's steps and find photos that helped identify Velez from a subway station and store.
The charges against Velez include strangulation, rape, robbery and assault.