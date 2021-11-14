NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Queens bar that has been under scrutiny after neighbors claim its patrons and parties are just too much for the neighborhood.

Yianni Papageorgiou says he was putting the keys in his front door steps away from where the bullets were flying.

“I heard the shots, which, you know, was terrifying, and that’s when I saw the people jumping the fences, running up the block, and they were screaming, ‘Help, help,’” he said

Police say it happened outside Kloud Tequila Grill on Northern Boulevard and 193rd Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Part of the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. One of the victims seen in the video is the bar’s owner, Sal Khan.

He told CBS2’s Thalia Perez he got caught in the crossfire and suffered a graze wound to the head.

Police were on the scene Sunday for a second day investigating.

“It’s not a local local place. It just happens to be located here. I don’t want him to lose his livelihood, but I don’t want my kids to lose their lives either,” Helen Papageorgiou said.

Just a month ago, dozens of neighbors rallied outside the bar, calling on the city to shut it down.

They said the noise, garbage and bar patrons were out of control. Some neighbors even shared surveillance video of people urinating and vomiting in the street.

“The noise and everything that happens at night is the problem. They have no respect for the neighborhood,” Jimmy Papageorgiou said.

READ MORE: Queens Residents Want Local Bar Shut Down, Saying Patrons Urinate On Their Property, Leave Mess On Streets

Meanwhile, police say a 29-year-old was also shot several times in his legs Saturday morning.

That victim and Khan were rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.