NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wollman Rink in Central Park reopens Sunday for the season.
Many will lace up for a free skate to celebrate the ice rink's revitalization and launch. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and special performances.
The site's new owners said they won't be making a profit, but will be investing back into the community.
The rink had been operated by the Trump Organization, but New York City terminated the contract after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Visitors must purchase timed tickets online. Click here for ticket information.