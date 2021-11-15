NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s not too soon to start planning your New Year’s Eve.

How about Times Square?

Crowds will be welcome once again this year, sources said.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, the ball drop happened this year, but you could really only watch it on your television. Gainer bought 2021 glasses in Times Square and sent them to family members so they could Zoom together.

But this year, it will be possible to gather in Times Square again, sources said.

The ball dropped at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021 to the usual pyrotechnics and confetti, but not to a large crowd in Times Square.

This year, though?

“We expect a large wonderful celebration,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“I guess it’s exciting. I don’t know if COVID’s over, but at least enough people are getting their vaccine and everything’s getting back in order,” one person said.

“Masks, vaccinated, I’m good,” one man said.

“Would you come watch the ball drop in Times Square with all those people?” Gainer asked.

“No. Too many people and too cold,” he said.

“If I had the opportunity I would come,” another man said.

“I think it’s a good idea to attract people to come back,” Brooklyn resident Matthew McAllister said. “Broadway’s opened back up. But I’m not… I’m still not looking forward to doing it myself, personally.

“This city has been through so much, but this has been a heroic city, fighting through COVID. We’re turning the corner. We have a lot to celebrate,” de Blasio said.

The mayor says they’re still working out the rules to keep everyone safe, and more details will be announced on Tuesday.

A source close to the even says people will need to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test.

Last year’s event was open to invited essential workers and special guests only.