NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams says he is officially running for governor of New York.

“I’ve spent my life fighting for and creating change on behalf of the people – in the streets and in the halls of government​​. Public service is about meeting people where they are, and delivering what they need,” Williams announced Tuesday. “In this moment, I believe we need bold, principled progressive leadership in Albany to move our state forward with justice and equity, no matter the political winds. I’m honored to announce my candidacy to be the next Governor of New York, humbled by this opportunity to empower the people and renew New York, and excited to share my vision of structural change with communities all across the state I love.”

I'm running for Governor of New York. Without new, courageous, progressive leadership creating change, the way things have always been will stand in the way of what they can be. Join our movement to take on the powerful and restore power to the people: https://t.co/RuzRo0M7aV pic.twitter.com/LtOufePr9p — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) November 16, 2021

The 45-year-old will take on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, who served as public advocate before Williams.

“Throughout his career, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has been an important leader on issues from police reform to housing and we welcome him to the race,” James’ campaign said in a statement. “Attorney General James is running a changemaking campaign for governor and as we’ve seen in just a short time there has been a groundswell of support from New Yorkers, labor unions, elected officials and others around her historic candidacy for governor.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also considering a run and formed a fundraising committee.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani have also launched campaigns.