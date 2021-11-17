NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who pleaded guilty in the death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years behind bars.

A crowd of officers gathered outside the courthouse to support Simonsen’s family. Inside, the court heard emotional victim impact statements from his mother and wife.

Christopher Ransom pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter and robbery.

He said he was remorseful Wednesday and stared straight ahead as the judge read the sentence of 33 years, plus five years of post-release supervision.

The Queens district attorney’s office said Ransom and an accomplice triggered a terrible chain of events in February 2019 that led to Simonsen’s death.

It began with a robbery call at an AT&T store in Richmond Hill, Queens. The court heard Ransom pointed a fake gun at officers and was repeatedly told to lower his weapon. When he did not, officers opened fire from both sides of the store.

Ransom was shot eight times but survived. Simonsen was accidentally shot in the chest and killed by one of his fellow officers. His partner, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, was also accidentally shot in the leg and recovered.

Simonsen’s family said every day they feel like they’re waking up to a nightmare.

“Because of your bad choices on that horrific night, I lost my world, my rock,” his mother, Linda Simonsen, said Wednesday.

“We had so many plans, so much living to do together,” said his wife, Leanne Simonsen. “You robbed us of this. You took my joy, you took my life right along with his that night.”

The Legal Aid Society, which represented Ransom, said it hopes the NYPD reexamines its training, so a tragedy like this never occurs again.

“I am responsible for the chain of events that led to the death of Det. Simonsen. For that, I am deeply sorry,” Ransom said.

Simonsen was a 19-year veteran of the force. He was promoted to detective posthumously.