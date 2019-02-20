



NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The funeral for fallen NYPD detective Brian Simonsen will be held today at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays, N.Y.

On Tuesday, a heartbroken widow holding on tightly to her late husband’s police hat and badge was joined by a family of officers to share their memories ahead of today’s final goodbye, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

“He was a leader, he was a mentor, could be a bit of a prankster at times but he was someone we could always depend upon,” said Chief Joseph Kenny of the Queens South Detective Bureau.

Throughout this week, mourners paid their respects to the 19-year veteran who was killed last week while responding to a robbery in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Authorities say Simonsen was shot by friendly fire, along with Sergeant Matthew Gorman, who attended both days of the wake while still healing in a wheelchair.

Police say the suspect Christopher Ransom used a fake gun in the holdup.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was also among those in attendance. Patrolman Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said “don’t forget” the sacrifices made by fallen heroes like Simonsen.

“After this funeral don’t forget,” said Lynch. “When you go home realize you live in safety because a police officer was willing to lay down his life.”

The widow of Officer Wenjian Liu, killed on the job four years ago, also joined the mourners.

“The police department provided great support to us and I offered to support the family,” said widow Sanny Liu. “They are not alone, we will always be with them.”

Police officers from across the five boroughs and well beyond lined Montauk Highway Tuesday afternoon.

“We just want to stick together show them when they need us in their most trying times,” said Boston Police Department Capt. Jim Fitzgerald.

Another large show of law enforcement support is expected again today with those from Simonsen’s lifelong home on the east end of Long Island, hoping to be of comfort to his wife and mother, also a widow who today buries her second child.

Southampton police estimate that more than 10,000 people could be in attendance.

Click here for changes to the LIRR eastbound schedule. Click here for changes to westbound service.

Southamptom police announced the following road closures as of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Old Riverhead Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avnue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

No parking permitted on the following roads beginning at 6am tomorrow Feb. 20th:

Montauk Highway from Flanders Road to Canoe Place Road

Squiretown Road from Montauk Highway to Old Riverhead Road

Ponquogue Avenue from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Springville Road from Montauk Highway to Good Ground Road

Following the funeral, there will be a moving closure along Flanders Road (NY 24) to County Road 105 as the funeral procession moves to Jamesport for burial.

To share a message of sympathy on the funeral home’s website, click here. Simonsen was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, his widow is asking that donations be made to the Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

“We’re very honored that they chose us, and we’ll save many animals because of Detective Simonsen,” said. Dr. Lynda Loudon of Healing Haven Animal Foundation.

To make a donation, click here.

For a GoFundMe to help support Simonsen’s family, click here.