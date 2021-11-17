NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new photos of a man they’re searching for in a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old father in the Bronx.

Jonathan Pena was gunned down just before 5 p.m. Saturday, days after his 32nd birthday.

Pena and a 46-year-old man were outside Maribella Restaurant on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section when surveillance video released by police shows three men approaching with guns drawn.

The three stole Pena’s chain. When he and the other man tried to run, video shows the flash of the gun as the suspects fired and struck both men.

Pena later died at the hospital.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with his family earlier this week.

“I have like so many questions as to why would they do it, why they felt the need to do something like that to such a wonderful man,” his 14-year-old daughter, Jaylien Rivera, said.

“If you needed help, he was going to help you. His last dollar bill, here you go,” said his sister-in-law Nayarit Baez.

Pena worked for a moving company and was described as the life of the party. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, an 8-year-old and 14-year-old Jaylien.

The other victim was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.