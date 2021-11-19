NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem.
Seven other people were hurt, including a child.READ MORE: Judge Exonerates Muhammad Aziz And Kahlil Islam, Who Were Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X In 1965
Firefighters were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a five-story building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 111th Street.
Officials said the flames started on the third floor and spread to the fourth.
A 37-year-old woman and 81-year-old man died of their injuries, but a 4-year-old girl has been upgraded to stable condition.READ MORE: Family Sues Long Island Funeral Home For $88 Million After Wrong Person Was Buried In Mother's Plot
Other tenants rushed to safety with their children and pets.
“I ran to grab my shoes and my coat and my passport, just in case. Then I literately couldn’t get out of the door, so I had to walk out that fire escape,” one resident said.
“I was in the apartment. Someone knocked on the door. I grabbed my two sons and got out of there,” another added. “My neighbor across the hall said, ‘fire, it’s a fire.’ That’s all you had to tell me.”MORE NEWS: 'Trouble In Mind' Finally Opens On Broadway After 66 Year Journey
The Red Cross is now helping four families who were displaced.