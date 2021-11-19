NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem.

Seven other people were hurt, including a child.

Firefighters were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a five-story building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 111th Street.

Officials said the flames started on the third floor and spread to the fourth.

A 37-year-old woman and 81-year-old man died of their injuries, but a 4-year-old girl has been upgraded to stable condition.

Other tenants rushed to safety with their children and pets.

“I ran to grab my shoes and my coat and my passport, just in case. Then I literately couldn’t get out of the door, so I had to walk out that fire escape,” one resident said.

“I was in the apartment. Someone knocked on the door. I grabbed my two sons and got out of there,” another added. “My neighbor across the hall said, ‘fire, it’s a fire.’ That’s all you had to tell me.”

The Red Cross is now helping four families who were displaced.