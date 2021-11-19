NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in East Harlem on Friday to discuss the next phase of the Second Avenue subway project.
Hochul will be joined by MTA officials and local lawmakers for a tour of the phase 2 tunnel north of the 96th Street Q train station.
The new federal infrastructure law provides $23 bill in grants for transit expansion projects.
That includes the MTA’s grant application to expand Second Avenue subway service up to 125th Street, which is now being considered by the Federal Transit Administration.