NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More protests are expected Saturday, including one at the Bellmore train station on Long Island, in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, demonstrators marched from Barclays Center to the Brooklyn Bridge on Friday.

Protesters, angered by the verdict, called Rittenhouse’s acquittal a double standard. Some said the justice system failed.

“This sets a scary precedent and I’m not sure what to do as a regular person. So I just made this sign,” said Phoebe Helander.

“It shows how bad we are in this country with just this one verdict, and I think most of us were expecting,” said New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The Illinois teenager trembled in court when the verdicts were read – not guilty on all five charges. Reaction outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was swift. Supporters and protesters squared off.

While marches in Brooklyn were largely peaceful, the NYPD said a protest in Middle Village, Queens ended with vandalism. Five people were charged with criminal mischief, graffiti and unlawful assembly.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. It’s a working class neighborhood. I don’t understand what’s going on over here,” said Chris Pkarski.

WATCH: Legal Experts React To Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

Legal experts told CBS2 the burden of proof in the case laid squarely on the prosecution – a high bar.

“The prosecutor has to prove that he wasn’t acting in self defense, and the prosecutor needs to get 12 jurors to agree to that beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Attorney Andrew Lieb.

There was also the crucial move of allowing Rittenhouse to testify. His defense attorney said that was a no-brainer.

“In Wisconsin, if you don’t put your client on the stand, you’re gonna lose. Period,” said Mark Richards.

The protest in Bellmore is expected to start at 1 p.m.