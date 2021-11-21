NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway rider was fatally stabbed on a train entering Penn Station on Sunday.
According to police, the 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by a man on a northbound 2 train just after 1 a.m.READ MORE: TSA Screens Pandemic Record 2.2 Million Passengers As Thanksgiving Travel Rush Begins
Investigators said the attack appeared to have been unprovoked. They do not believe the men knew each other.READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Calls For New Yorkers To Keep Protests Peaceful After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts
The victim was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
The man police are looking for is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, a black face mask, a gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, black pants and black shoes.MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Milder Overall, Showers Move In After Sunset Sunday
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.