By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway rider was fatally stabbed on a train entering Penn Station on Sunday.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by a man on a northbound 2 train just after 1 a.m.

(credit: CBS2)

Investigators said the attack appeared to have been unprovoked. They do not believe the men knew each other.

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The man police are looking for is described as approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, a black face mask, a gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

