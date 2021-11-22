NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman arrested in the execution-style killing of a Brooklyn mother has been extradited back to New York to face charges.
The NYPD says 42-year-old Claudia Banton was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Banton was the woman seen on video shooting Delia Johnson in the head at point blank range on a Brooklyn sidewalk back on August 4.
Investigators said the two women were once friends, but the motive for the killing remains unclear.
“This was a cold-blooded execution of a woman who was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, who did not deserve to have her life taken away from her. The defendant has now been apprehended and we will seek to bring her to justice for this senseless and tragic killing,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.
Banton was taken into custody earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida.
Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 19.