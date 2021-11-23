NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just two days to go until Thanksgiving, many people are making their last minute purchases for the big meal.

While some choose to go to big chain stores, leaders in the Bronx are encouraging people to shop local, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Tuesday.

Walking into Teitel Brothers on Arthur Avenue, you feel like you’re at home. Can’t decide which cheese to buy? Let third generation owner Michael Teitel give you some samples.

Michael’s father, Gilbert Teitel, is now 82 years old. He’s still the first one in every day at 5 a.m.

“This has been in my family for about 107 years” Michael said.

The pandemic wasn’t easy for small businesses in what they call the “Little Italy of the Bronx.”

“I would say it’s back to normal again. I think people’s fears are over. Everybody’s gotten their shots,” said Teitel.

“Their cheese, their service, outstanding place to come,” said Gary Lydon from Greenwich, Connecticut.

Lydon has been a regular at Teitel Brothers for more than 20 years. He drove in from Connecticut because his entire family is coming over for Thanksgiving.

Just outside the store, the Belmont Business Improvement District alongside elected leaders and representatives from the New York Botanical Garden and Bronx Zoo gathered to encourage people to visit during the holiday season.

“I think that’s the beauty of the holiday, right? Just the idea of coming together,” said John Calvelli of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“We just had Italian tourism here. We hadn’t seen them in two years almost,” said David Greco, who owns Mike’s Deli.

Greco’s father started working there in 1947. He learned everything he knows from his dad and has been behind the counter at Mike’s Deli since he was 12.

“When you come on Arthur Avenue, it’s an experience. You’ll get the best quality, the best service. You’re going to leave, your family is going to be very happy,” Greco said.

You can learn about more great places to shop around the area with our new series “Shop Local Saturdays.” Catch the premiere Saturday on CBS2 News This Morning.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.