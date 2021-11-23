NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a stabbing and robbery attempted in Midtown.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East 47th Street near Park Avenue.
Police said the 27-year-old victim was walking down the street when two men tried to rob him.
The victim fought back, and one of the suspects stabbed him in the stomach and right hand.

The victim ran away and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Police said the suspects ran off with two other men.
Police said the suspects ran off with two other men.

The NYPD is now looking for all four of them.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.