NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For some New Yorkers, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is as traditional as pumpkin pie.
Last year, the global pandemic scaled back the festivities to keep everyone safe.
But this Thursday, the marching bands, floats and giant balloons will be back and better than ever.
CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
They discuss safety precautions, security measures, the balloon inflation, and much more.