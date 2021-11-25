NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of two NYPD officers shot Wednesday night in the Bronx was released from the hospital Thursday.

Fellow officers and Mayor-elect Eric Adams clapped and cheered her on as she was escorted to a car.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in critical condition.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, police could be seen looking for shell chasings on Beaumont Avenue near 187th Street on Thanksgiving morning, after nine shots ran out just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s alarming, it’s concerning. There’s so much that’s changed in the last year and a half right inside this block,” nearby pharmacy owner Roger Paganelli told Rozner.

The NYPD said someone called 911 saying a man on a stoop had a firearm. Two uniformed officers approached, and the commissioner said, within seconds, they were in a gun battle.

“As the male officer opens the front gate, he’s speaking to the individual and he immediately says, ‘Can you take your hands out of your pockets?’ As he takes a step towards him, the individual stands up, the gun comes out, and the shots are fired,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “It all happens within a second.”

The commissioner believes the first shot struck the female officer, who immediately returned fire.

Exclusive video shows officers rushing to the scene to help her, followed by the male officer being escorted from the scene.

One of the officers took a bullet to the arm, and the other was shot in the leg. Both are expected to recover.

Below is a picture of the suspect's gun that was recovered after tonight’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/hkPCgB38BW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 25, 2021

“What strikes you as you watch that video, is the speed in which it happens, and the no regard for human life,” Shea said. “You have two New York City police officers at 8-o-clock in the evening on Thanksgiving Eve walking up to an individual in uniform on a Bronx Street, and immediately that individual takes out a gun and starts shooting. If that doesn’t tell you, we have to take a second look.”

Police said the 23-year-old suspect has been arrested several times before for incidents involving a robbery, a weapons charge and narcotics.

A man who lives in the area said the suspect is known in the neighborhood as someone who doesn’t bother anyone.

“Was just him cussing them out, telling them leave and all that stuff. And they were like, ‘Oh, you aren’t going to do nothing. We’re going to lock you up every chance we get.’ They were just threatening him,” he said.

Police said the gun was stolen from Georgia.