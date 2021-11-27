HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A dog that was stolen during a burglary on Long Island is back with her owners.
Suffolk County police say Stella, a 4-year-old French Bulldog, was taken from her home on Robin Lane in Huntington sometime Thursday evening. A PlayStation 5 was also stolen from the residence.
According to police, Stella was found on Rhododendron Drive in Center Moriches on Saturday and has been reunited with her owners.
The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.