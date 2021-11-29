FOX ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a mystery on Fox Island in Long Island’s Great South Bay.
Police say someone detonated an unknown explosive that left behind a crater.READ MORE: New York City Residents Told To Wear Masks In Indoor Public Settings, As Omicron Reaches North America
The crater is about 4 feet wide and 2 feet deep.READ MORE: Omicron Variant: 1st North American Case Detected In Ontario
Suffolk County Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise Sunday morning.MORE NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Set To Start Monday In Manhattan
Now, authorities are looking for someone who was operating a boat with stripes that was seen leaving the area at the time of the blast.