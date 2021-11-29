OMICRON VARIANTNYC Health Commissioner Announces Mask Advisory; Watch Live Now
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Great South Bay, Local TV, Long Island, New York, Suffolk County

FOX ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a mystery on Fox Island in Long Island’s Great South Bay.

Police say someone detonated an unknown explosive that left behind a crater.

READ MORE: New York City Residents Told To Wear Masks In Indoor Public Settings, As Omicron Reaches North America

The crater is about 4 feet wide and 2 feet deep.

READ MORE: Omicron Variant: 1st North American Case Detected In Ontario

Suffolk County Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a loud noise Sunday morning.

MORE NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Set To Start Monday In Manhattan

Now, authorities are looking for someone who was operating a boat with stripes that was seen leaving the area at the time of the blast.

CBSNewYork Team