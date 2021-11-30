NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men they say posed as police officers during a home invasion robbery in the Country Club section of the Bronx.
Newly released video shows the suspects wearing NYPD sweatshirts and real-looking badges.
Police said they pushed their way inside the home around 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 near Country Club and Polo Place.
🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 11/9/21 at approx. 8:05 AM, in the vicinity of Country Club & Polo Pl @NYPD45PCT Bronx. The suspects impersonated police officers with guns & tied up 2 victims while removing property. They fled in a white BMW. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/BNiGoC8vnw
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 29, 2021
Once inside, they allegedly tied up two people and made off with $100,000 worth in jewelry and $30,000 in cash.
Investigators are now looking at a Nov. 5 robbery in Morris Heights to see if the two incidents were connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.