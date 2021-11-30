CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Country Club, Crime, Home Invasion, Local TV, New York, Robbery, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men they say posed as police officers during a home invasion robbery in the Country Club section of the Bronx.

Newly released video shows the suspects wearing NYPD sweatshirts and real-looking badges.

READ MORE: Police: 3 Suspects Attacking Jewish Children As Young As 3 In Brooklyn

Police said they pushed their way inside the home around 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 near Country Club and Polo Place.

READ MORE: Tri-State Officials Bracing For Omicron Variant Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated And Get Boosters

Once inside, they allegedly tied up two people and made off with $100,000 worth in jewelry and $30,000 in cash.

Investigators are now looking at a Nov. 5 robbery in Morris Heights to see if the two incidents were connected.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Blaze On Upper East Side

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team