NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be shining brightly after Wednesday night’s lighting ceremony.
The 79-foot spruce is decorated with 50,000 lights.
The tree was donated by a family from Maryland and arrived in the city two weeks ago.
If you want to see the tree up close, expect street closures in Midtown. There will be designated pedestrian zones on 49th and 50th streets between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue. That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on Wednesday.