NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another sign of life returning to the city.

Crowds gathered for the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

With the crowd welcomed back this year to witness the lighting, its seems some couldn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate a major life milestone beneath the branches of the iconic Rockefeller tree.

“I cannot wait,” said Cari Coglianese.

“I’m Jewish. I love this stuff,” Mark and Bonnie Levenstein of Commack told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock. But it wasn’t the only reason they were having a special day: They were also celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Meryl Zalkin, Lisa Cole, and Marilyn DiPetro told Murdock they attended to support New York and its comeback. They say they while the tree is spectacular, but they have a question: Why couldn’t they find a New York tree? The one in Rockefeller Center comes from Maryland.

From its roots in the Old Line State to a gigantic stand in Rockefeller Center, the 12 ton, 79-foot Norway spruce takes center stage for Christmas in New York City.

“To see this amazing thing, I didn’t know it was a real tree,” said Teonil Demoya.

Even unlit, it was fit for a selfie.

“The tree comes from dad’s hometown, so I wanted to get a picture of the tree to send to them,” said Alyssa Mickelsen of Blairstown, N.J.

More than 50,000 lights and a Swarovski crystal star enhance the beauty of the marvel of Mother Nature to dazzle and delight the masses.

Last year’s lighting felt empty without a crowd, this year that’s not the case. Hours ahead of the lighting, folks already snagged their spots for picture perfect viewing of the spectacle.

“It’s a chosen moment, always been magical,” said Sharon Gorman.

Gorman and Bob Blozen came to the Big Apple to celebrate her birthday in a big way. Instead of candles, they took in the tree.

Jonathan and Rebecca Mose just started their four day visit from Houston, Texas.

“We wanted to see the Christmas lights and our anniversary is Friday,” they told Murdock.

Mose admits she loves Christmas.

“I always wanted to come to New York during the Christmas season, to see all the lights and stuff. So its perfect that we got here tonight for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony,” Mose said.

“Did you plan it this way?” Murdock asked.

“She planned it this way and I went along with it,” Jonathan Mose said.