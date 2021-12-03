JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in New Jersey on Friday.
More than 1,600 families in need received presents at Jersey City's 25th annual toy drive.
Mayor Steven Fulop and the City Council kicked off the event, handing out hundreds of toys donated by generous people across the city.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet the kids and take pictures with them.
"It's our opportunity as the city to be able to give back to the community … and it means so much to see the joy on children's faces," said Christine Goodman, director of Jersey City's office of cultural affairs.
Because of the pandemic, the number of families who registered for the event was up by more than 160% over last year.