MANORHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Manorhaven is known as a “drive-through” for the boating community on Nassau’s north shore.

If the 6,500 local residents have their way, this hidden jewel in the shadow of Port Washington will soon be a destination, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

“So people can come, tie up their boats and walk down and enjoy the restaurants or the stores. So it’s all part of this grand plan,” said Mayor James Avena.

The plan is to refurbish its main street, known as Manorhaven Boulevard.

“This is a dream come true for me. It started, very simply, with wanting a bus stop or a bus shelter,” said homeowner Priscilla Von Roeschlaub.

Soon, Nassau lawmakers jumped on board. The $6 million major infrastructure upgrade, funded by the county, will have new streetscaping, flowers, benches and bus shelters.

“This community really cares about their trees,” said sponsor legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.

The plan stalled. In order to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk compliance, 90 trees would have to come down. Instead, it went back to the drawing board.

“You want to start saving the planet? Start with the trees,” said Patricia Valente of Native Greenway.

The trees were saved. So were handicap accessible crosswalks.

Since Manorhaven Boulevard floods easily during heavy rain, workers will clean existing pipes and install new drainage, including curbs and gutters.

The project will take nine months. Prepare for detours in the area.

“Because they are going to be closing Manorhaven Boulevard, traffic is going to have to go northbound on Shore Road up to Cambridge Avenue,” said Port Washington Police Chief Robert Del Muro.

That is the location of the elementary school here. Traffic will be slowed.

In the end, “It will really give it an amazing facelift and it will look beautiful when it’s done,” said Nassau Department of Public Works Project Manager Richard Andrasick.

“We cannot pay for this beauty that is along this street,” said DeRiggi-Whitton.

Several new businesses signed on this week.