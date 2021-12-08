NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — David Banks will be taking over as the next New York City schools chancellor, the mayor-elect’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is expected to officially make the announcement Thursday morning.

This comes one week after current schools chancellor Meisha Porter announced she would be stepping down.

Banks is the founder of the all-boys Eagle Academy, a hybrid of public and charter school models.

In a statement, the New York City Charter School Center said —

“David Banks understands the importance of innovation and collaboration when it comes to providing students with an excellent education – and we congratulate him on being named the next New York City Schools Chancellor. New York City’s students are best served when we work together – and that’s exactly what we hope to accomplish with incoming Chancellor Banks, who has a strong track record of success as a school founder and long history of working with public charter schools, as he did as a key member of the District-Charter Collaborative. From ensuring an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for students, to addressing systemic issues that have long plagued the City’s schools – it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve the historic challenges facing our education system. We’re ready to solve them together.”

The Advocates for Children of New York issued the following statement —

“We congratulate longtime school leader David Banks on being named the next Chancellor of the New York City public schools. He will take the helm of the nation’s largest school district at a critical moment, when the pandemic has led to both unprecedented challenges and new opportunities to re-envision the role of public education and create long-lasting change. We look forward to working with Banks and the incoming administration to build a more equitable and inclusive school system that provides all students with an excellent education. “We also thank current Chancellor Meisha Porter for her leadership and hard work on behalf of New York City students and their families during a tremendously difficult year.”

