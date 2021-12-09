CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Centereach, Local TV, Long Island, New York

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The father of Gabby Petito is asking the public to help find a missing Long Island mother.

Melissa Molinari, of Centereach, has been missing for more than two weeks. The 38-year-old mother of four was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 21.

READ MORE: Lawsuit Filed Against Transfer Of Women, Including Transgender Women, From Rikers Island To State Prison

Police won’t say if the disappearance is suspicious.

READ MORE: Police: Armed Suspect Dressed As UPS Worker, 2 Others Break Into Bronx Apartment

Meanwhile, the father of Gabby Petito posted the information to Twitter and asked his followers to help.

MORE NEWS: Metropolitan Museum Of Art Drops Sackler Family Name From Galleries

His daughter disappeared over the summer and was later found dead. Since then, he’s promised to help families of missing people.

CBSNewYork Team