NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wind advisories are in effect across the Tri-State Area as severe weather approaches the region.
Advisories are in effect in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut until 4 a.m. Sunday.
A wind advisory means gusts of 46-57 mph are possible.
As CBS2 meteorologist Matt DeLucia reports, a very thin squall line will push through the area between 6-11 p.m. Gusts ahead of and within this line may reach severe levels, gusting to 60 mph.
Expect brief, heavy rain as well, but with the fast movement, we’re not expecting any widespread flooding.
An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, although the biggest risk for that looks to be to the southwest.
Con Edison says they are deploying extra crews in the event of any possible outages this evening and overnight.
