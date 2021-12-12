HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a birthday celebration Sunday honoring “Ol’ Blue Eyes” Frank Sinatra.

Hundreds of people turned out for the unveiling of a statue in his honor, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

Known for his smooth voice and numerous acting roles, Sinatra was celebrated on what would have been the icon’s 106th birthday with an over 6-foot tall monument.

World renowned sculptor Carolyn Palmer was tasked with the honor of capturing his life-sized essence in bronze.

“Orange was, to him, was a happy color. So I thought, times like today with how difficult things have been, I thought he could hold a torch of a beautiful, orange, happy light,” Palmer said.

Palmer said no detail was overlooked, including Sinatra’s signature pinky ring, and she said the labor of love took a year to complete.

Sinatra’s work left a lasting impact on the entire world, but his daughter, Tina, said the Hoboken native never forgot where he came from.

“Hoboken is … it was in his blood, his childhood in Hoboken, I assure you of that,” Tina Sinatra said.

To end Frank Sinatra’s birthday, family and friends celebrated at one of his favorite place to dine at, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.

“He’s the America we love,” John Catsimatidis said.

Catsimatidis, Joe Piscopo and Deana Martin, Dean Martin’s daughter, were all on hand.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.