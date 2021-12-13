NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD officer who saved a driver from a car engulfed in flames in the Bronx was honored Monday.
The dramatic rescue happened last month in the Throggs Neck section of the borough.
Officer Ryan Zelman rushed over to a car engulfed in flames on Randall Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. Once he realized a driver was still stuck inside, he pulled him to safety.
“He was unconscious, so it was a little difficult because we had a lot of debris blocking the doorway,” Zelman said. “We ended up having to kick a big metal emergency box out of the way which finally allowed us to gain access to the cabin.”
The driver was not seriously hurt.