YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rodney Harrison, the NYPD‘s chief of department, has been nominated to become Suffolk County police commissioner.
Harrison is retiring from the NYPD at the end of the year after 30 years on the job.READ MORE: NYPD Chief Of Department Rodney Harrison Retiring At End Of Year
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will make the announcement Tuesday morning.
If confirmed by the county legislature, Harrison would be the first person of color to hold the job.READ MORE: NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison Discusses Police Reform, Protests, Hate Crimes, Gun Violence And More With CBS2’s Maurice DuBois
The 52-year-old made history in 2019 as the first African-American to become chief of detectives. Earlier this year, he was promoted again to chief of department.
Harrison’s departure from the NYPD coincides with the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.
“Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “He has performed in every rank — from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department — with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well.”MORE NEWS: New NYPD Commissioner Names Rodney Harrison Chief Of Detectives, First African American To Hold Position
