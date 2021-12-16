NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced his choice Thursday for Department of Correction commissioner.

Adams said Louis Molina will take over for outgoing Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.

Molina will oversee Rikers Island and other city jails.

Rikers has come under criticism for deteriorating conditions during the pandemic, a slew of sick-outs, violence and deaths.

A 16th death this year involving a detainee was reported this week. Fourteen were in custody on Rikers Island, while the other two died after being granted compassionate release, according to DOC. The current death toll is more than double the amount officials reported in 2020 — seven.

“It’s no secret that for the past eight years, our essential workforce has been put through hell and has been forced to work under intolerable conditions by an administration who viewed us as expendable. Now more than ever, we desperately need a proven law enforcement leader who understands the gravity of the crisis we’re in and is willing to work in collaboration with us to restore safety, security, and sanity to our jails,” the correction union president said in a statement. “We are hopeful that incoming Commissioner Louis Molina shares those same goals. We welcome him to our agency and we look forward to working with him to hit the ground running on day one.”

