YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two New York City men died in a terrible crash on the day after Christmas in Yonkers.

The accident happened on a divided highway, but barriers in place could not prevent it.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday, on the Saw Mill River Parkway, just north of McLean Avenue, an opening in the divided highway allows first responders to make U-turns.

It’s the very spot where a 2019 Lincoln driving south crossed over into the northbound lanes, smashing into a 2017 Hyundai.

Both drivers died. They’ve been identified as 57-year-old Adolph Cintron, Jr. of Brooklyn, who was in the Lincoln, and Noe Perez Procopio, 47, of the Bronx, who was in the Hyundai.

“It will definitely stick with you. You’ll remember that sound,” said witness Angelique Anderson.

Anderson was home when she heard the fatal crash. Her doorbell camera captured a cloud of dust and smoke raised by the impact.

Dashcam video also shows the pulverized concrete that billowed up after the Lincoln obliterated blocks on the barrier.

“Just knocked ’em right out. Turned them into dust,” Anderson said.

There was an autopsy Monday morning on Cintron, part of an effort to determine if a medical issue caused him to swerve from the southbound lane over into the northbound traffic. Investigators believe something distracted Cintron just before the crash.

The family traveling in the other vehicle lives on Marion Avenue in the Bronx, just three miles from the crash scene. The wife and daughter of Procopio were injured.