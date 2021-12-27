NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial resume Monday.
The jury ended its second full day of deliberations last Wednesday and requested more transcripts of testimony before breaking for the holiday.
Maxwell is charged with recruiting teenage girls for long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
Prosecutors claimed Maxwell sometimes participated in the alleged abuse.
Maxwell’s defense argued she is being used as a scapegoat after Epstein’s death.