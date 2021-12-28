NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges connected to allegations reported by two women in Westchester County.
The women, including a state trooper on Cuomo’s security detail, reported the former governor kissed them on the cheeks.
In a statement, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocha said in part, “Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” but added, “We cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”
Last week, the Nassau County District Attorney announced Cuomo would not be facing criminal charges over allegations he touched a female state trooper’s stomach at Belmont Park in 2019.