PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson took steps Sunday to fight the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The city teamed up with a local pharmacy to put a mobile testing unit in front of City Hall. They also handed out 5,000 KN-95 masks to any residents who needed one.
“Our daily infection rate has significantly spiked,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said.
“I know all the testing centers are really overwhelmed. We encourage everyone to come out and get tested,” said Dr. Jabeen Ahmed, owner of Sheefa Pharmacy.
Paterson has several mobile testing and vaccination sites in various parts of the city every week.