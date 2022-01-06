NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clarence Little, 45, an armed robbery suspect who was shot by police in Brooklyn after he allegedly opened fire on officers, has been arrested.
According to police, Little was shot in the neck Tuesday after struggling with two officers and opening fire following a robbery at a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend.
Little remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday, police said. The two officers went to the hospital for evaluation, but did not appear to be injured.
Investigators recovered a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the scene. A photo of the gun showed a shell casing lodged in it.
Sources told CBS2 that investigators believe the gun got stuck, which likely prevented Little from firing more than two shots.
Little faces attempted murder, assault, robbery and weapons charges.